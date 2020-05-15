Horoscopes: May 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Identity is, to some degree, a story we tell ourselves about who we are. Good stories sometimes involve contrivances, exaggeration and/or a manipulation of facts into a strategic order. There will be lines to draw here, and judgment calls to make, as the sun and Pluto form an auspicious angle linking symbolic materialism to signals of identity.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 15). You’ll commit to a process and be transformed by it — not all at once but in small ways throughout the year. You’ll be paid to do something you would have done for free anyway — wondrous! You’ll get out from under an obligation in August. You’ll bring loads of attention to the change you want to make in the world. Gemini and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 22, 18 and 50.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Creativity will be abundant. You’ll tap into it at any time you choose because you know the route. A relaxed state is good but not necessary. You can produce in any mood.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Two success rules for the day: Commit to getting a job done, and follow your instincts. Those two actions will carry you to solutions and new highs of inspiration.