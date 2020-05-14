Horoscopes: May 14

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

From the curse of winning the lottery to the good fortune of rain on a wedding day, Jupiter likes to blur the lines between good luck and bad luck by sometimes insisting that it’s impossible to know the difference, if there even is one. Now Jupiter retrogrades to drive home the point. Look for the flip side of fortune during this four-month transit.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 14). You’ll have two significant victories this year. One will come very easily, and the other will be hard-won. You’ll enjoy taking part in communities, though you’ll be connecting differently than how you once would. You’ll share good vibes with a new person and by this time next year be fixtures in each other’s lives. Capricorn and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 27, 18, 44 and 29.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s once again time to check in with yourself on the higher thinking levels. Stop and ask yourself what you believe. Sure, you’ve done this already, but things have changed, and so have you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In a sea of retweets and homogenized opinions, you have a chance to put something out into the world that wasn’t there before. People need to hear something that’s not being said. You’re the one to say it.