Horoscopes: May 14

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Do you get the feeling that self-fulfilling prophecies are not the exception but the rule? It’s true today, for sure, so dwell on what you want, not on what you fear.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). For you to be happy, no one else needs to change besides you. Your happiness will come with an internal adjustment, nothing too big, no giant leap, just a step into the sunshine.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The interaction of opposing forces in your mind creates friction, hot moods and frustrating mental traffic jams. Alignment changes everything. Thoughts flowing in the same direction create momentous forward movement.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The cause of stress is thinking, “This should be something other than what it is.” Stress relief is a matter of adjustment. Either you can control the circumstances better, or you can manage your expectations of it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The work worth doing centers around your energy, perception and ability. Focus there, and so much else will naturally come together. Focusing elsewhere will be ineffective.