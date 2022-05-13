 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes: May 13

Holiday Mathis

Many tall buildings avoid naming the 13th floor and go right to the 14th (or more conspicuously to “12B”) in hopes of getting around the bad luck. There are airports without a 13th gate and teams without a player No. 13. What superstition do you keep alive to avoid bad luck or engender good luck? Is it working?

ARIES (March 21-April 19). No one is born knowing it all. Those who act like they’ve achieved total knowledge will annoy the rest. You’ll be open to learning and you’ll enjoy what others contribute to your body of knowledge.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you’re around people you trust, it’s easier to have fun. You’ll find yourself in circumstances that engage your senses and invite you to be fully present to the moment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People make decisions based on what’s easy to evaluate, not what’s most important. Knowing this, you’ll make it easy for someone to choose the thing that would be good for you too.

People are also reading…

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You may find yourself tidying a room instead of tackling a task. When you don’t know where to begin, even cleaning seems like a good idea. But once you actually do get started, everything will come together quickly for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll notice you’re of a different mind entirely from where you were last year. You’ve dispelled a few myths and course-corrected accordingly. You’ll get a chance to go back and pick up something you lost along the way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People can be bad at relationships and good at their jobs or socially irresponsible and personally devoted... you’ll grapple with contrasts and note the benefits and shadow aspects of an interaction.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There will be something to settle and a face-to-face exchange is the best option. Your verbal game is on point. With a little forethought you’ll negotiate your way into a sweet deal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Some say everything happens for a reason. Others say life is random. You’ll have a little evidence for both arguments today and whatever you get you’ll leverage into a tidy chunk of good fortune.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There will be pressure to take life at a hurried speed. Push back — change lanes or remove yourself from the race entirely. You’ll be happier going at your own pace.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). No matter how brilliant your work may be, it won’t play in the wrong crowd. Do your research, find out what appetites you’re dealing with, and aim your efforts to serve those desires.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It’s weird, but it does happen... people can be good, enjoyable company and yet be, nonetheless, bad for you. For whatever reason certain people bring out a side of you that you’d rather keep in. Noted!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You have something that the others need. Position yourself to be available to those who have best earned your offering or those who most desperately need it.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 13). You’ll see how an area of fate is up to you. You’ll bootstrap the mission and get it done. Summer shows you dressing a part and later you’ll become it, with the paycheck to match. Relationships get revitalized. You’ll bury an old hatchet and invent new ways of interacting. You’ll also go to an event and take home the trophy. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 28, 3, 19 and 40.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: May 9

Horoscopes: May 9

The lunar move from the playful sign of Leo to the focused, efficient Virgo is like the bell that announces the end of recess. It’s not a univ…

Horoscopes: May 6

Horoscopes: May 6

The Cancer moon would like to point out that it’s a fine weekend for hosting. And while a main joy will be the company of others, a side perk …

Horoscopes: May 11

Horoscopes: May 11

A Mercury retrograde in the sign of communication is very easily navigated with the instatement of three key rules:

Horoscopes: May 10

Horoscopes: May 10

There are forms of communication that allow for undoing. It is possible to unsend on a Slack channel or Instagram message, but it is not possi…

Horoscopes: May 12

Horoscopes: May 12

Words can be the sweetest keys, twisting in places we didn’t even know were locked. The moon in the sign of lovers and partnerships of all kin…

Horoscopes: May 7

Horoscopes: May 7

As the moon moves from Cancer, the sign of mothers, into Leo, the sign of children, it will be most auspicious to solidify the plan and approa…

Horoscopes: May 8

Horoscopes: May 8

The Leo moon rules this Mother's Day, a celebration of a commonality that goes beyond the human species. This tribute to the person who is, at…

Horoscopes: May 5

Horoscopes: May 5

The sun forms a conjunction with rebellious Uranus on this day of remembrance for the time a Mexican army was outnumbered yet prevailed with t…

Horoscopes: April 14

Horoscopes: April 14

As Mars crosses into ethereal Pisces, try this one on: Nothing is indispensable. Everything can be released. With this attitude, you won’t be …

Horoscopes: May 2

Horoscopes: May 2

Venus is a high school graduate as she waves a tearful goodbye to the soft poetry of Pisces to face a fresh trip around the zodiac. The new ch…

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make your phone battery last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News