Horoscopes: May 13

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Today, you will read the signs better than the Oracle at Delphi herself. Just remember that criticism isn’t a sign that you shouldn’t be doing a thing, it’s actually just an opportunity to get better. Everyone can get better.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Nobody likes to do what they are not good at. When you’re not enjoying the work, the culprit is a knowledge gap that needs filling. Take a breath, stay receptive to learning, and it will get better.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Since you can’t prove it either way, you may as well believe that this destiny unfolding includes the right people at the right time and the opportunities that lead to your ultimate fulfillment and what’s best for all.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You made your choice, and now you’re baffled as to why. You cannot remember your reasons, if you had them. Did outside forces have a hand in this fate? Perhaps, though it is yours to handle now, and handle it you will.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Everyone has their own private worries. You’re braver about this than most. You realize that hiding can be more energy than it’s worth. You also know that your story cannot inspire other people if you don’t tell it.