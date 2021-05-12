Horoscopes: May 12

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It would seem that we have to fight against the situations we don’t approve of, but to do so only creates more conflict and holds negative feelings in place. What are you willing to understand about it? This is the key.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Social media posts give the impression that everyone is coping beautifully, working efficiently, radiating confidence and living their best life. You know better, and you’ll lead with awareness and compassion.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). No one makes you feel love, annoyance or anything else. Those feelings are a reaction to your thoughts about people. You’ll examine and change your thoughts to cultivate a better mood.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Thoughts cause feelings, and then feelings cause thoughts, and then the cycle rolls along like a bike headed downhill. Is it exhilarating? Does it go where you want? Much depends on whether you know how to balance and steer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You learn much about yourself by interacting with the ones who are attracted to you. Your repeat customers resonate with you for reasons that will be a delight to discover.