Horoscopes: May 12

Take off the last two letters of “evolve” and you have “love” spelled backward. No matter how much we adore an entity as it is, we must also embrace that as a temporary state. Venus retrograde calls us to extend love into the past and the future, accepting and embracing the many incarnations a relationship can take.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 12). You’ll be often motivated by a strong sense of responsibility and be richly rewarded for your loyalty. Though your vigilance will net you a degree of security and the attainment of goals, there will also be stretches of leisure in which you can explore hobbies, talents and relationships that fortify your heart. Gemini and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 20, 18, 40 and 3.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll maintain an air of mystery, surprising the people around you with a new side to your character. This keeps them doing the best kind of wondering about you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You will drop ideas like seeds. They are not meant to take root immediately. Rather, they are going to take a while to become embedded in minds, where they will eventually have a life of their own.