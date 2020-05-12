Horoscopes: May 12
0 comments

Horoscopes: May 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

Take off the last two letters of “evolve” and you have “love” spelled backward. No matter how much we adore an entity as it is, we must also embrace that as a temporary state. Venus retrograde calls us to extend love into the past and the future, accepting and embracing the many incarnations a relationship can take.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 12). You’ll be often motivated by a strong sense of responsibility and be richly rewarded for your loyalty. Though your vigilance will net you a degree of security and the attainment of goals, there will also be stretches of leisure in which you can explore hobbies, talents and relationships that fortify your heart. Gemini and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 20, 18, 40 and 3.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll maintain an air of mystery, surprising the people around you with a new side to your character. This keeps them doing the best kind of wondering about you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You will drop ideas like seeds. They are not meant to take root immediately. Rather, they are going to take a while to become embedded in minds, where they will eventually have a life of their own.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You make people feel better about themselves and want to be around you. There are those who will come to depend on you for the ego boost, and the position this puts you in is not so bad at all.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Whatever is keeping you from maximum enjoyment of life can be dissolved with a plan and an excellent attitude. Daily life can feel hurried and improvised unless you think ahead and offer yourself something different.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don’t have to be looking for problems to see them. You’ll rename the issues things like “challenges” or “opportunities,” and you’ll find and leverage all that’s good in the situation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). How do you feel about your own enjoyment? Do you allow yourself life’s pleasures without comment from the peanut gallery of the mind? To delight with others is to unite with others. Why should this be wrong?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are those who make unwise decisions that affect you. In the past, you have gone along with them. Now, you’re starting to wake up to the fact that you have greater influence than you once believed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ve talents unexplored, and you are capable of things you never would have guessed you could do. To dedicate even a half-hour a day to this exploration will enrich you beyond measure.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Things break; you fix them. They break again... When is it right to cut your losses and start fresh? The answer is: much further down the road. For now, keep fixing, as this will last a good while longer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Change is the only constant of life. Write about what’s working and what’s not and resolve to make a change regarding the parts that are lacking.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). By using words that are honest, balanced and kind, you will make discoveries about what everyone needs and wants. You will put yourself in a position to create fortuitous bonds and arrangements.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Ideally, all of the conversations you take part in will be compassionate and truthful. However, you will be dealing in different interpretations of the truth, and ideas as to the form compassion takes can vary widely.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: May 9
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 9

In the 19th century, the phenomenon of ghost ships was not entirely uncommon. Vessels were found adrift in oceans, cargo intact, not a soul on…

Horoscopes: May 11
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 11

The square of Mercury and Mars gets right in the spirit of the Saturn retrograde, nudging us toward emotional and spiritual growth. Chasing th…

Horoscopes: May 7
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 7

The full flower moon represents the fecund glory of this season when renewal is not just the natural order but also desperately needed. This S…

Horoscopes: May 8
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 8

People don’t always get to see the impact they have on others, which can occur at a distance or so subtly it goes undetected, even while makin…

Horoscopes: May 10
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 10

Every person was born to a mother, and for most, this figure was the very first teacher, the one to provide an introduction to the basics of s…

Horoscopes: May 6
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 6

Get ready for the full moon in Scorpio, which is among the most scintillating of all moons. It is called the flower moon for the obvious corre…

Horoscopes: May 2
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 2

Lucky lunar aspects will spark our emotional realm three times today. They’ll be spaced nicely throughout the day, like cosmic snacks to fuel …

Horoscopes: May 5
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 5

The Mexican army was outnumbered and yet prevailed with the victory in the Battle of Puebla of 1862. In the United States, May 5 is an opportu…

Horoscopes: April 13
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 13

The Capricorn lunar aspects recall this passage from “All the King’s Men” by Robert Penn Warren: “They say you are not you except in terms of …

Horoscopes: May 4
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 4

The sun and Mercury connect to encourage clean, smooth deals. In the exchange of goods and services, much comes down to a match in valuation. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News