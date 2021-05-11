Horoscopes: May 11

Deals were made. At the time, it seemed fair enough. Or maybe you knew it wasn’t, but it was the best you could do given your negotiating position. This is the moment for a do-over. New moon, new chance to set the financial situation just right. Or maybe it’s something entirely fresh you seek. The moon will be your lamp genie. Make a wish.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 11). It is not possible for you to be spoiled with attention, because it’s all deserved, earned somewhere along the way, and it’s simply your turn to lavish in the love, as you do, with an appreciation that keeps it coming. You’ll also reap the reward for something you’ve been working on for years. Keep saving for a 2023 investment. Gemini and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 3, 1, 5 and 29.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are open to having a new perspective on the old scenery, but it won’t happen by magic. You need a pattern interruption — and possibly a nice sample of comparisons. Leave and come back.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Justice requires, among other qualities such as wisdom and thoroughness, the very rare quality of objectivity. Only those who can put their own interests aside can really see what is fair in a situation.