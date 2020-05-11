Horoscopes: May 11

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A fantasy is like a gift you give yourself. It can do more than entertain you. A good fantasy can pull you forward, making you aware of where you are now compared with where you want to be.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your stars tell a message of pleasant urgency. There’s something to be gained, and you must act on it at once. This will mean deciding what not to do so you have the resources you need to make your move.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People’s responses can be unpredictable and untimely. Whatever you can do to guide them along will smooth the process. Think about what you want them to do and reverse engineer the exchange.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You will gladly take on the high level of responsibility of which you are capable. There’s a decision to be made, and you are the best person to make it. You will follow through with the work you know you need to do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are happy to fill in the blanks for another person, work behind the scenes to make them look good and do what you can to make their dream come true. This graciousness will eventually come back to you.