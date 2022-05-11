 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: May 11

Holiday Mathis

A Mercury retrograde in the sign of communication is very easily navigated with the instatement of three key rules:

  • No. 1: Speak well of others or don’t speak of them at all.
  • No. 2: Recognize the expectations that words set up and use them to lead others to ideas that will be useful to them.
  • No. 3: Treat other people’s attention as the precious resource it is.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don’t have to disconnect with the world to connect with yourself, but it does help to have fewer distractions. You will win the day by simply focusing well for two straight hours.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There was a time when you pursued beauty through the lens of envy. You saw someone else with the loveliness you wanted. But your style of chase has evolved into something playful, creative and effective.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Instead of making excuses, you’ll make decisions. You’ll be too busy commanding the scene to concern yourself with the insecurity and self-doubt you once knew so well. Someone will be attracted to your powerful vibes.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The people you want to impress and win over are rather easy to pay attention to, but you will not be sorry if you tend to your familiar faithful crew first. There is much to be gained from spoiling those close to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Teaching is the fastest way to learn. So, whatever you want to know about, make a goal to relay the information to someone else very soon. You are a sponge and will soon come to understand this entity so well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Incuriousness is the usual in some environments, and this is why any time you draw attention to your active, questioning mind, it will stand out and cause a reaction.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In the case of children and exceptionally honest people, you can’t ride on reputation or coast on past good work. It’s all about what’s happening in the present. You get what you put in. You’ll find this utterly refreshing!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Someone has colored the sky of your mind in unexpected ways. Your focus on this person will be intentional. The telepathic connection between you is tangible and real.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s easy to get seduced by or even addicted to the approval of others, as the brain has a most favorable response to receiving signals of acceptance. Just be sure to keep an eye on the cost of said approval.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). In racecar design, sleek lines aren’t just aesthetic but they’re a practical necessity to eliminate drag. Anything sticking out creates friction that gets in the way of moving fast. Today, you’ll cut something in the name of momentum.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Whatever you most want from the day can really happen if you’re willing to make everything else wait while you put all your focus into priority No. 1.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There is a boulder in the path, which is certainly big enough to deter any large vehicle from taking this route. You, however, needn’t worry as you take the form of a river and rush right on through.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 11). A shift in work will have you filling a different role. What follows is an exciting transformation. Making people happy is your talent, but you don’t do it selflessly; you genuinely enjoy figuring out how solve the problems of the moment — and you’ll be paid to do it. You will also visit beautiful places and make friends there. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 13, 40, 1, 11 and 28.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The surrealist painter Salvador Dali was told by his parents that he was the reincarnation of his deceased older brother, a belief he held throughout his life. The Taurus artist, who was born in a Mercury retrograde and under a rebellious Aries moon, challenged every convention the art world threw his way. His iconic painting “The Persistence of Memory” features wilting clocks, a sentiment as relatable in his time as it is now.

