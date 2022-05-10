 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: May 10

Holiday Mathis

There are forms of communication that allow for undoing. It is possible to unsend on a Slack channel or Instagram message, but it is not possible to unsend what was spoken face to face, texted or emailed. An excellent match of medium to mood can be a saving grace this Mercury retrograde. Consider what to say twice then say it once.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You and a certain someone share a private and unique language. It’s the same words you use with the rest of the world, but to the inside group they have special, secret meaning and are a signifier to a growing bond.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Hearing what others think will help you get in touch with your own feelings and thoughts. The opinion you form will be different from the others, which is proof of intellectual rigor.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). At one point, you and your friend were strangers finding the common ground. It’s something to keep in mind as you deal with the general public now. Among them could be your next good friend.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Once you see where the friction and incongruent parts are, you can make the changes necessary to get everyone and everything working smoothly, unimpeded and moving in the same direction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The lines of business and friendship may blur to make it seem as though generosities are bestowed and no one is keeping track. But you are not completely naive to this illusion. When it comes to money, everyone keeps track.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There are actions and patterns that were fine for you in the past that you’re not willing to repeat. Don’t waste time judging who you were. Accept that you’re on to something different and enjoy yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have a host of reasons for diving into an endeavor, and the money involved is the least significant factor, if it holds any influence at all. Knowing you’ve made a difference fulfills your heart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s like you’re trying to put together a puzzle of a maddeningly monochrome picture. Nothing seems to fit. But through trial and error, bit by bit, it all will come together.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Although you might not feel what you’re doing is all that special, you’re too close to the work to know. Besides, such determinations are not up to you. The market determines value. Usefulness is determined by the user.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your belief has a way of making things real, so be very careful where you place it. What would you like to magnify, amplify and/or multiply in your life? Point your faith in that direction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you didn’t know the lay of the land, it seemed that certain areas were off-limits for you. This was an illusion, and now you know better. You’ll go where you please and you’ll please where you go.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You may feel a little out of place, but you are more qualified for this position than you may think. It’s not because of your impressive moves but because of your modesty and compassion, rare qualities in this world.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 10). You’ll often be an instrument of the cosmic justice system this year with heaven’s bounty at your disposal. How you’ll delight in the dispersal of rewards and seeing people thrive as a result. Love in many forms is also a theme of your year. New faces in your social circle keep it lively. Family will make you proud. Virgo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 41, 36, 27 and 5.

