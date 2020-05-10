Horoscopes: May 10

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Every person was born to a mother, and for most, this figure was the very first teacher, the one to provide an introduction to the basics of survival. Saturn, the lessons planet, goes retrograde this Mother’s Day, suggesting that after we honor the generative energy of mothers, we take a closer look at all we’ve gathered from them.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 10). You are good at so many things and equally passionate in many directions. It can be a real challenge to focus when you have so many strings to your bow! That’s why the cosmic gift of incredible laser focus is so useful to you this year. You’ll choose one thing and work on it for several months, earning due rewards. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 10, 3, 33 and 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are not separate from the people you are trying to influence. If you can make yourself do a thing, you can inspire others to do the same thing. Work on you first.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). While it’s true that the bull can be dangerous when angered, for the most part, the nature of cattle is docile contentment, powerfully strong and gently discerning enough to use that strength but rarely.