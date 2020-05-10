Horoscopes: May 10
Horoscopes: May 10

Holiday Mathis

Every person was born to a mother, and for most, this figure was the very first teacher, the one to provide an introduction to the basics of survival. Saturn, the lessons planet, goes retrograde this Mother’s Day, suggesting that after we honor the generative energy of mothers, we take a closer look at all we’ve gathered from them.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 10). You are good at so many things and equally passionate in many directions. It can be a real challenge to focus when you have so many strings to your bow! That’s why the cosmic gift of incredible laser focus is so useful to you this year. You’ll choose one thing and work on it for several months, earning due rewards. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 10, 3, 33 and 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are not separate from the people you are trying to influence. If you can make yourself do a thing, you can inspire others to do the same thing. Work on you first.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). While it’s true that the bull can be dangerous when angered, for the most part, the nature of cattle is docile contentment, powerfully strong and gently discerning enough to use that strength but rarely.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You live for things other than money and fun, which is why you still have a firm footing in life when those things aren’t in flowing supply. You’ll be helping others this week with your solid perspective.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Friendliness and respect disarm people. Whereas confrontation usually escalates the conflict. Both approaches get to peace eventually. The question is: At what cost?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Remind yourself about what’s within your influence these days. It’s a lot, but it’s maybe not what you’re focusing on. Worrying is a symptom of needing to delineate between circumstances that are and are not within your control.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When you’re around easygoing people, their attitude rubs off on you. This is true even virtually. If your social media feeds are not filled with like minds, now is the time to change that.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Danger sometimes feels like an attraction, especially to those who intimately know the rush of internal chemistry that comes from successfully riding on the razor’s edge of risk.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are those who can be trusted to spread the word quickly. Instead of thinking of them as gossips, consider them your broadcasters and give them the information you want everyone to know.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have a reputation for being nice, good and fair. But life isn’t always so clear cut. Sometimes, the gentle approach is neither expedient nor effective. A swift, decisive move will be kind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It’s so much easier to improve your skills when you accept that you’re going to make mistakes, look foolish and fall down a few times before you eventually get the hang of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Consider carefully how hard you should be working. While working hard means you’re strong, working too hard is an indication of not setting yourself up well with enough support.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Policing the behavior of others can be an endless and thankless vigil that certainly doesn’t help your popularity. Accept them as they are and feel yourself grow lighter.Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

