Horoscopes: May 10

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s counterintuitive, though you’ll witness it firsthand and understand the truth of it: Things can be dark in a way that lets the light in. You’ll see very clearly and know exactly what needs to be done.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though you carry yourself everywhere, the conscious awareness of what it’s like to be you waxes and wanes within. It’s strong today, this unequivocal feeling: Home is where you are welcomed to a place you never left.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When you do what’s good for you, you’ll also help someone else. The opposite is also true, so take precautions against working too hard and doing too much. The burnout would not only be your own.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Because everyone is doing the same thing, it seems acceptable to miss the point. You’ll step back, only to see how appalling certain “normal” behaviors really are. Ultimately, this clearsightedness will lead to change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s acceptable to make the wrong choice. People do it every day. Holding compassion in your heart for human error allows you to learn quickly. Wrong choices lead to right choices.