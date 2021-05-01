Horoscopes: May 1

In the pagan tradition, the first day of May is celebrated with a tall maypole decorated with leaves, ribbons and flowers, a festival centerpiece to dance and revel around. The festival of Beltane includes a bonfire from which all light their home hearth. The traditional Capricorn moon gives a nod to these traditions of yesteryear.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 1). This supportive quality you have will be what you’re celebrated for. For brief moments it will feel like you’re holding the whole thing up by yourself, and this only shows you your strength and position. Your team will kick in, following the example you bring. The sweet victories of the year will hit on multiple levels. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 32, 1, 28 and 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You, like the other animals, respond and adapt to your environment. The people, things and routines that rule your days have a stronger effect than willpower. Changing your lifestyle is what changes your habits.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). One approach to the problem at hand is to starve it out. Don’t give it the fuel that your attention so readily provides. Ignore, neglect and shun the thing until it goes away.