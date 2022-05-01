 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: May 1

Holiday Mathis

As we stand between the new moon and the Venus change on the blessed day of Beltane, we may linger, but we are not waiting. Life is inside every breath. It's in the ramp-up, the pre-show, the major event and the afterparty. Life is the anticipation, the in-between, the running start and the dreams you have while recharging for the next sprint.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll often be inventing as you go, so refining the presentation before anyone sees it is not always possible. You can't refine what hasn't been invented yet!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Take your time with the written word today. Read instructions and contracts carefully. In the words of the great Tom Waits: "The large print giveth, the small print taketh away."

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When your influences are people of exemplary character and remarkable talent, being overly impressionable is a plus. It's a good day to keep yourself in good company and soak up the vibes.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Today's cosmic message is both literal and metaphoric: It is possible to stumble over even the smoothest of surfaces, especially if you're wearing the wrong shoes for the terrain.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You can only veer off the script if there is a script in the first place. Sometimes the moment you realize what you're expected to say is the exact moment you're saying something different from that.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There's a relationship on your mind. Things could really develop if you had just a few more common interests. What might you be willing to learn about or do together in the name of a stronger bond?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Avoid social comparison of all kinds, even the seemingly harmless check to who is wearing what, living where or dating whom. It's better today to flow all focus to your own goals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll trade unwanted items for something useful, like cash or the self-esteem that comes from generosity. Owning fewer things leads to greater happiness.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your goal will be much more of a challenge than you previously thought, and the benefit of its pursuit will reflect the substantial personal cost involved.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Go on and dance your tap shoes across the public tiles today. You know what you're doing, and there's rhythm and style in your execution. You'll find great satisfaction in making an artful noise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You wouldn't shame a baby for not being able to walk or talk, yet you expect yourself to do well with tasks you are brand new to. This is silly, of course. Be kind to yourself in the infantile stages of learning.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Teamwork is where it's at. Effective teams are diverse teams. They roll to the goal because they are balanced and cohesive, not because of the particular qualifications of each member.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 1). The solar return inspires an upgrade of your thought processes, and you'll enjoy a brighter emotional and intellectual atmosphere. Obstacles to love will be cleared as you prioritize togetherness and friendship. You'll sell an idea or property and leverage deals into something you've had your eye on for many years. Pisces and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 13, 3, 2, 12 and 41.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Country music royals Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are on a nonstop couple's cruise, recently celebrating 21 years of marriage, a joint album, a tour and a Showtime special, too. McGraw is an earthy Taurus whose fans love his Grammy-winning songs as much as his relatable role as a devoted family man and father. McGraw's balanced natal chart keeps it rolling with every elemental energy represented.

