Horoscopes: May 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

The first day of May is when Irish farmers would send their cattle out to pasture to fatten up. It was a frightening prospect, sending one’s livestock/livelihood into the open where they were vulnerable to hungry predators and nature’s whims. Beltane included rituals to summon the protection of the gods, including a great community bonfire.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 1). You’re in the driver’s seat of your dream this year, and you’ll have co-pilots who get on and off, depending on where they are headed with their own ambitions. There will be beautiful instances of timing when providing and receiving help is gloriously easy. Feasts and festivities of fall will be epic. Scorpio and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 33, 28, 1 and 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As an adult, you have a lot of choice about who you’re around. Though it doesn’t always seem that way. That’s why, with new people, the standards should be high. Cheerfulness is a must.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You get pleasure from novelty in small measurements. You seek a situation that feels fresh, but not so new that it disorients or destabilizes. It’s also what you want to create for others.