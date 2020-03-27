Horoscopes: March 27

Whatever it is, Venus and Jupiter want it for you. A cosmic backing like this doesn’t come along on the daily, so this is a moment to double-down. If you’re going for an outcome, do it harder, faster and stronger. If you need to break something off, the cosmic currents of Venus and Jupiter suggest you do it swiftly and without drama.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 27). You are important to a community, and you’ll take this responsibility to the next level. Many prosper because of your decisions. Your heart will be open for different kinds of love to drop in, and drop it will, like rain in a garden. You’ll make plans and serve goals. There will be a steep learning curve in regard to how those goals are best served. Capricorn and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are 8, 20, 14, 4 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When was the last time you heard no one you had to answer to, saw no issue that needed solving, felt no pressure at all? It’s been a while. Go where you can create the illusion of tranquility.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Social awkwardness can be blamed for 90% of today’s stress. Whatever you do to make interactions easy will improve the day for anyone within a 10-yard radius of you.