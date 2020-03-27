Horoscopes: March 27
Horoscopes: March 27

Holiday Mathis

Whatever it is, Venus and Jupiter want it for you. A cosmic backing like this doesn’t come along on the daily, so this is a moment to double-down. If you’re going for an outcome, do it harder, faster and stronger. If you need to break something off, the cosmic currents of Venus and Jupiter suggest you do it swiftly and without drama.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 27). You are important to a community, and you’ll take this responsibility to the next level. Many prosper because of your decisions. Your heart will be open for different kinds of love to drop in, and drop it will, like rain in a garden. You’ll make plans and serve goals. There will be a steep learning curve in regard to how those goals are best served. Capricorn and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are 8, 20, 14, 4 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When was the last time you heard no one you had to answer to, saw no issue that needed solving, felt no pressure at all? It’s been a while. Go where you can create the illusion of tranquility.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Social awkwardness can be blamed for 90% of today’s stress. Whatever you do to make interactions easy will improve the day for anyone within a 10-yard radius of you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The exceptional work you do may be awarded in the future, but it’s the daily stuff that really deserves mention and yet may not get it for a while. Know your value.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The usual work you do may, unfortunately, go unmentioned. You know the quantity and scope of what you’ve done, and that gives you a private feeling of accomplishment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). In sports and in life, people tend to root for the underdog. In business, not so much. When it comes to money, many need to have a confident feeling they’ll be getting theirs back. Use this concept to your advantage.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There will be something to cut out, many things to organize and several things to align. All the magic comes from focusing in a particular direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Making other people change is hard and, ultimately, unsatisfying. Changing yourself though — that usually feels like soul sunshine. Start with small things. You’ll be surprised how they add up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The sun burns the sky, not because it’s angry but because things naturally combine in this way. Make a point to be around the people who won’t be offended by what you do naturally.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When you know something is better than the thing that other people are accepting, you feel it’s your duty to speak up, and you will speak up today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Life is a privilege that you can’t feel past a few years inside it. It’s not our fault that our brains get used to the status quo, although we might be able to feel better about things by simply repeating this: Life is a privilege.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What is truth? You’ll grapple with this today, as there are many ways to account for what happened and some of those ways include feeling your way through.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ve anticipated this moment. It’s probably nothing like what you thought it would be. But here you are, at this age in this time, and it’s the most interesting thing to witness.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

