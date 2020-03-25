Horoscopes: March 25

There are people you would like to think like and be like, perhaps because you imagine there’s a better life available in knowing what they know. On the first day after the Aries new moon, you can be sure that all you want is accessible from your current knowledge state. Waste no time in wishing you were anyone else. Use what’s yours.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 25). You’ll fill your various roles like a superstar following but a few rules. One of them is to listen more than you talk, a habit that will open the world to you. Relationships deepen, work gets more interesting and lucrative, and adventures happen because people decide you’re the one they want to adventure with. Aquarius and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 33, 3, 31, 39 and 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Among the most effective ways to let people know you care is also the easiest way — to tell them. You may not identify as a poet, but when you speak simply from the heart, you will be one anyway.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone will drop defenses to solve a problem. What went wrong and why are legitimate questions that will get answered with little fuss, and future dealings will go much better from there.