Horoscopes: March 19

‘Equinox” references the sun coming over the equator and the equality of hours in the day and night. These cosmic conditions are perfect for growing things like projects, relationships, hope, faith, optimism, character and more. Take your lead from the phrase that encompasses Aries energy, “I am.” The new season offers a chance at redefinition.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 19). You’re naturally inquisitive in matters of achieving excellence and, because of this, you will turn mediocre entities into works of greatness. You’ll take what works and maximize it until you get results that are nothing short of marvelous. Seize a prime opportunity in October. A relationship risk pays off in November. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 37, 2, 22 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s not so much what you do, but who you are while you’re doing it that matters. Who you feel like you are is not the same thing, but for today’s purposes, it’s close enough.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Suffering is caused by arguing with reality. It’s optional, but if you’re going to struggle, it may as well be a fight for something beautiful, like art or poetry.