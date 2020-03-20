Horoscopes: March 20
0 comments

Horoscopes: March 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

Rituals are powerful; however, they’re not usually inherently so. What gives them power is our commitment to them, which just might deepen with every repetition. Take advantage of the beginner’s luck in the cosmic tap on this first full day of the sun in Aries, during a fortuitous alignment of Mars and Jupiter. Establish a new habit.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 20). You’re in sync with the cosmic timetable and will love the rhythm of the year. Busy times will be punctuated by loving lulls; comfortable, lazy relationships rev up just in time to rock major events. It’s as though what’s ticking inside you is meeting up with destiny’s watch. You’ll bank money in May and spend it in October. Leo and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 2, 11, 24 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Doing nothing is one of the hardest things for your active sign, especially this time of year. But if you can manage it, 20 minutes of nothingness will set you up for hours of productivity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll learn what you want to know and you then, because you’re responsible and smart, you’ll also learn what you didn’t want to know. This is the knowledge you’ll need to delegate like a boss.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). “Forgive many things in others, nothing in yourself,” suggested the poet Ausonius. The ancient world was harsh! These days, you’ll do better to extend the same kindness inward and outward.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Confidence is gained by taking risks. It’s the only route really. Pretending to be confident will usually lead to taking the actual risk necessary to achieve confidence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll be a thought leader today, whether you want to be or not. The responsibility is something to consider before you make a move. “What if everybody did the same thing?” is a relevant question.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It doesn’t matter if it takes a week or a year to read a book, involving yourself in the world between book covers is one of the best things you could possibly do for your inner experience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What if you believed that the well was never dry? In some ways, this is true. There’s a time to budget and a time not to worry so much about it. A scarcity mentality won’t serve you today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). New ventures, new chaos. Excitement and disorder are inextricably linked. And if you want another way to think about it, maybe it’s not “disorder” so much as an “extra order” we just don’t understand yet.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The endeavor that appeals to you will be the one in which you are able to radiate your personal style. If you cannot add who you are to what you do, it will not seem worth doing at all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your experience will be ever-enhanced by sharing. It’s a way to live in the past and the present simultaneously. You’ll forward what you love and enjoy the enthusiasm that ripples back to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As for those negative thoughts that serve no one, the first step is to be aware you’re having them. Many people tune out the din as one would tune out the traffic noises from a freeway next to home.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The way a dog sees it, your hands are absolutely magical. They can open doors and manage packaging and are basically the conduits to another world. To feel wonder, take another point of view.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: March 16
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 16

The aliens peeking into earthly goings-on will believe that dogs and children rule the cities, as so many people seem to be led out of their h…

Horoscopes: March 17
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 17

The luck of this St. Patrick’s Day is governed by an Earth-sign lunar trine of the moon and Venus. There’s a commercial implication. It’s an e…

Horoscopes: March 15
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 15

A brief lunar conflict puts a kink in the hose, a boulder in the path, a tollgate on the freeway of life. This is a test of your resolve. How …

Horoscopes: March 13
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 13

In Scotland, you won’t find gate 13 in an airport. And around the world, there are many tall buildings that have skipped the 13th floor by nam…

Horoscopes: March 18
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 18

The Capricorn moon influence recalls the cosmic clock and prods our personal feelings about the passage of hours or decades, as it were. None …

Horoscopes: March 19
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 19

‘Equinox” references the sun coming over the equator and the equality of hours in the day and night. These cosmic conditions are perfect for g…

Horoscopes: March 14
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 14

To look at the normal, smiling people and wonder, “Why can’t I be like them?” is only human. Superhuman insights are also available today. For…

Horoscopes: March 12
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 12

New love is sweet but the most remarkable and deep love comes from those who have had their hearts dragged around. They know there’s a good po…

Horoscopes: March 11
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 11

As the moon picks a fight with everything it crosses, negativity gets a spotlight. Negativity sees from a perspective of what won’t work inste…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News