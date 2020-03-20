Horoscopes: March 20

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Confidence is gained by taking risks. It’s the only route really. Pretending to be confident will usually lead to taking the actual risk necessary to achieve confidence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll be a thought leader today, whether you want to be or not. The responsibility is something to consider before you make a move. “What if everybody did the same thing?” is a relevant question.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It doesn’t matter if it takes a week or a year to read a book, involving yourself in the world between book covers is one of the best things you could possibly do for your inner experience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What if you believed that the well was never dry? In some ways, this is true. There’s a time to budget and a time not to worry so much about it. A scarcity mentality won’t serve you today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). New ventures, new chaos. Excitement and disorder are inextricably linked. And if you want another way to think about it, maybe it’s not “disorder” so much as an “extra order” we just don’t understand yet.