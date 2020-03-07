Horoscopes: March 7

The lunar pattern is completely quincuncial, making the pinched angle no less than five times to five different planets today. Mars, the sun, Neptune, Jupiter and Pluto all get this twist from the moon. It could be an obstacle to the expression of feeling or a wrench in the plan. The good news is these are but brief conflicts.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 7). You’ll get special attention and soak it up, all the while knowing that none of this can contribute to your confidence the way the completion of a special project will. You will give yourself all the props you need and earn your own respect by checking off a series of small and meaningful personal goals. Leo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 29, 1, 40 and 38.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Not everyone knows what you know, is able to do what you can do or wants what you want. To think about it from another person’s point of view will be invaluable today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re happy to imagine some places you’ve not been with all the zest of one who has no intention of ever going. Other places you imagine carefully, knowing that when the time comes, you’ll go all-in.