Horoscopes: March 4

Mercury enters Aquarius and the moon slips into a water sign harmony with the Pisces sun. Psychic energy is there for the taking; just turn your attention to the things you want to know. Curiosity will open the usual doors of information and then a few bonus doors for the sort of intel that can only be observed with the psychic eye.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 4). The grace of the year will be that your ambitions will be well-matched to the level of activity that makes you feel most vital. Things will ramp up in their own time. Soon, you’re not trying to merely get ahead of the ball, you want to win the whole game. With great enthusiasm, win it you will. Sagittarius and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 19, 4, 2, 7 and 15.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). “There ain’t no way to find out why a snorer can’t hear himself snore,” suggested Mark Twain in “Tom Sawyer Abroad.” Indeed, today will be an exercise in tolerating a puzzling sort of unawareness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Go on and indulge yourself. It will be lucky to splurge on something frivolous. You’ll make dozens of good decisions today, and spoiling yourself will be one of them.