Horoscopes: March 6
Horoscopes: March 6

Holiday Mathis

Something about a Leo moon goes perfectly with Friday. It’s the playful, theatrical cat taking itself so seriously and yet also refusing to. That precarious mix of freedom, land-on-your-feet ability and enthusiasm to entertain and be entertained — this is what’s alive in the air. Contribute. All the joy goes to the contributors.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 6). You’ll savor the long stretch of peace that comes at the top of this solar return. Serene moments will be shared with a tight group. A long-term project will end lucratively. There’s a fair exchange that leads to something much more interesting for you, and as you apply your talent, business just keeps favoring you. Gemini and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 40, 2, 33 and 10.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you’re working very hard and not being compensated, it’s natural to get a bit testy. It may help your attitude to consider that there may be other forms of compensation in play that cannot be tallied at this time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The right attitude for the moment — that’s the trick — to match yourself to what’s going on around you and then feel around for any points of advantage you might be able to lean into.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The question of doing things for love vs. money will come up. Would you still do this work if you were a multimillionaire? If not, what work would you still be willing to do?

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you’re in a rut, then it’s because you settled somewhere that made sense for a moment and repeated an action until it dug a nice groove. Getting out of a rut will be a matter of leverage and different sorts of movement.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Making yourself user-friendly sounds like some sort of co-dependent tendency. But actually, anything you can do to make it easier for people to interact with you will benefit one, all and especially you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There’s a feeling of nostalgia that you probably won’t be able to shake, and why would you want to? “No wonder the moon in the window seems to have drifted out of a love poem that you used to know by heart.” — Billy Collins

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Get the experience — the firsthand, in-person, face-to-face, sweat-on-the-pavement experience. There’s no story, movie, class or book that could teach you the same thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You need to keep some in the reserve today. Hold back because your expenditures, mostly emotionally speaking, will be a little more intense than anticipated, and it’s good to have a buffer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The difficult tasks will be all yours if you want them. Why would you? Because no one else does. The mess is everyone’s to handle, though only the noblest put their hands to the task.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What you’re thinking of as an identity can also be thought of as though it were simply a choice that you repeat until it becomes synonymous and inextricably entwined with who you are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The value of intimate relationships is impossible to quantify, but if you were to try, the best measure would be through heartfelt expressions that defy the rules of reason.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Maybe everything has a shelf life. Some expiry dates are a longtime running. For instance, the humble jellyfish has been around for 500 million years. Also, the love you’ve got going has a pretty good chance of a long existence.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

