Horoscopes: March 6

Something about a Leo moon goes perfectly with Friday. It’s the playful, theatrical cat taking itself so seriously and yet also refusing to. That precarious mix of freedom, land-on-your-feet ability and enthusiasm to entertain and be entertained — this is what’s alive in the air. Contribute. All the joy goes to the contributors.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 6). You’ll savor the long stretch of peace that comes at the top of this solar return. Serene moments will be shared with a tight group. A long-term project will end lucratively. There’s a fair exchange that leads to something much more interesting for you, and as you apply your talent, business just keeps favoring you. Gemini and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 40, 2, 33 and 10.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you’re working very hard and not being compensated, it’s natural to get a bit testy. It may help your attitude to consider that there may be other forms of compensation in play that cannot be tallied at this time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The right attitude for the moment — that’s the trick — to match yourself to what’s going on around you and then feel around for any points of advantage you might be able to lean into.