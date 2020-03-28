Horoscopes: March 28
Horoscopes: March 28

Holiday Mathis

The cosmic picture today is one of symmetry and harmony, with no fewer than six significant trines to boost the vibration in a direction of harmony and all related states. Tolerance, compassion, patience, felicity, these and more wonders will be on tap at this cosmic happy hour.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 28). You’ll meet the person who can help you launch your life in the direction of your dreams. You’ll connect in different social circles in the next 10 weeks. Next month places you in opportunity’s path, and you’ll turn an ordinary situation into an extraordinary moneymaker. Friends and family will celebrate you. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 20, 21, 44 and 19.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). We’re on a cusp. The world is changing fast. What worked for your parents isn’t going to work for you. Past generations have much to offer you, and you have just as much to offer them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You want to help the situation, but there is a limit to how much you can do before you completely alter the whole scenario. Your delicate touch will be much appreciated.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll debate like a star, argue like a top lawyer and, in the end, concede like a wise elder. All you do will count for more because of the people you influence.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Loved ones expect things of you of which you are unaware. Poke around on the subject. Figure out what they want from you. This will be awkward in the moment, but also it will save you hours of future futility.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). So, you’ll lose control. A lapse in self-discipline is just an opportunity. Take a lesson from it. Ultimately, the mistake could be what keeps you faithful to your best practices.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you’re slightly less available to others and slightly more able to go off by yourself, you’ll be incredibly more creative, inspired and available to the world.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You are sensitive to the moods of others and will be magician-like in your ability to lift and change those moods into a state of interest and wonder.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don’t feel comfortable in every environment, but you’re willing to go again and again until you do feel the level of comfort that helps you navigate and own it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You really don’t have to know why a thing isn’t working to know that it isn’t. For now, don’t worry about the why. Save it for another time. Just move on to what feels a little better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You rule your own realm today, but it won’t quite be enough. To help another, to rock someone’s world... that’s the direction you’re going. And you’ll achieve it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Self-promotion won’t be necessary. The good feeling you have about being you is promotion enough. People like you, and you like people. That’s what’s going on today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People will want to know where they stand with you, and you’ll tell them. You’ve little tolerance for vagaries of opinion, wishy-washy emotions or undefined goals.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

