Horoscopes: March 28

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Loved ones expect things of you of which you are unaware. Poke around on the subject. Figure out what they want from you. This will be awkward in the moment, but also it will save you hours of future futility.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). So, you’ll lose control. A lapse in self-discipline is just an opportunity. Take a lesson from it. Ultimately, the mistake could be what keeps you faithful to your best practices.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you’re slightly less available to others and slightly more able to go off by yourself, you’ll be incredibly more creative, inspired and available to the world.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You are sensitive to the moods of others and will be magician-like in your ability to lift and change those moods into a state of interest and wonder.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don’t feel comfortable in every environment, but you’re willing to go again and again until you do feel the level of comfort that helps you navigate and own it.