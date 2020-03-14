Horoscopes: March 14

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Do you need guidance? Yes. Can you give guidance? Yes. Whatever you don’t know, there will be people around you to show you. There will also be people who need what you know.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). They used to say “time is money,” but that was before they knew the value of time, which blindingly outshines the value of money. Money can be made and traded, not so much with time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There’s absolutely no good that can come of disapproving yourself. Go with you. Get on your side. You’re the one you’re most in charge of. Champion this cause.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). One question that has come up lately is, “Who do you think you are?” Other variations on the theme are: “Who are you?” and “Who am I?” and “Who am I now?” Rest assured, these identities will resolve themselves beautifully in action.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). “The benefit of the doubt” is an expression that applies to today’s dealings, in that it’s what generous people give — also hopeful people and lazy people. In all regards, it will be for the best.