Horoscopes: March 21
0 comments

Horoscopes: March 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

As Saturn slips into Aquarius, you may have a greater social awareness. Notice there are people who can’t understand you no matter what you do. Notice there are people who understand all without you having to do a thing. Test the theory. Speak a silent poem or paint an invisible picture. Sit back and watch the feedback this elicits.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 21). This solar return sets off 10 weeks of increased popularity and augmented prospects. Choose what most interests you or what benefits your loved ones, then you’ll get the training you need to thrive. Education turns into money and money furthers education. You truly are the rising tide that carries all ships. Sagittarius and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 10, 19, 42 and 7.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your ability to project into the future is even better than usual, so use it to avoid getting into a position where the tide will come in over your head. Some risks aren’t worth taking.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Most voting doesn’t happen on a ballot, rather it occurs in moments of social validation through the investment of attention, interest and time. You’ll get many votes today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your belief about what things mean will add dimension to this year’s passions and quests. Loved ones will accept your help and act on your advice.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you get something new, your first assignment is usually figuring out where to put it. Everything needs a place. Things have to have their place for you to know how you’re going to use them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You started a venture charitably. You gave attention and money without the expectation of something in return. Now you’re at a point where something different must happen for this trade of time and resources to be equitable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Test your theories. Reality is ruled by timing and the availability of resources. Things that fit together in physical space will fit together in other ways, too. The rhythm of the day will be dictated by such logistics.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Social media has made professional and social outreach much more accessible. There was a time in which it wasn’t so easy to find people as it is now. Today, you’ll utilize this to fill a position or need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you get good advice, you’ll pass it on, but maybe you won’t take it. You’re holding out for something that resonates on many levels, something that makes both poetic and logical sense.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sound rules environments, often uncomfortably. Consider who is talking more or generating noise otherwise. The noisiest one is the one who is in charge.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Not getting what you want comes with problems that you know about. Getting what you want comes with a whole set of new and different problems.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Imagine bigger — not because bigger is better but because it’s empowering to understand the edges of scale. Smaller living can feel enormous but only when you know the full range.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Social influence has your eye adjusting to new trends. Fashions change, and you change right along with them. Soon, you’ll lead instead of following this tide.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: March 16
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 16

The aliens peeking into earthly goings-on will believe that dogs and children rule the cities, as so many people seem to be led out of their h…

Horoscopes: March 17
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 17

The luck of this St. Patrick’s Day is governed by an Earth-sign lunar trine of the moon and Venus. There’s a commercial implication. It’s an e…

Horoscopes: March 18
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 18

The Capricorn moon influence recalls the cosmic clock and prods our personal feelings about the passage of hours or decades, as it were. None …

Horoscopes: March 20
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 20

Rituals are powerful; however, they’re not usually inherently so. What gives them power is our commitment to them, which just might deepen wit…

Horoscopes: March 19
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 19

‘Equinox” references the sun coming over the equator and the equality of hours in the day and night. These cosmic conditions are perfect for g…

Horoscopes: March 15
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 15

A brief lunar conflict puts a kink in the hose, a boulder in the path, a tollgate on the freeway of life. This is a test of your resolve. How …

Horoscopes: March 14
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 14

To look at the normal, smiling people and wonder, “Why can’t I be like them?” is only human. Superhuman insights are also available today. For…

Horoscopes: March 13
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 13

In Scotland, you won’t find gate 13 in an airport. And around the world, there are many tall buildings that have skipped the 13th floor by nam…

Horoscopes: March 11
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 11

As the moon picks a fight with everything it crosses, negativity gets a spotlight. Negativity sees from a perspective of what won’t work inste…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News