Horoscopes: March 21

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you get something new, your first assignment is usually figuring out where to put it. Everything needs a place. Things have to have their place for you to know how you’re going to use them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You started a venture charitably. You gave attention and money without the expectation of something in return. Now you’re at a point where something different must happen for this trade of time and resources to be equitable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Test your theories. Reality is ruled by timing and the availability of resources. Things that fit together in physical space will fit together in other ways, too. The rhythm of the day will be dictated by such logistics.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Social media has made professional and social outreach much more accessible. There was a time in which it wasn’t so easy to find people as it is now. Today, you’ll utilize this to fill a position or need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you get good advice, you’ll pass it on, but maybe you won’t take it. You’re holding out for something that resonates on many levels, something that makes both poetic and logical sense.