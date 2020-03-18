Horoscopes: March 18

The Capricorn moon influence recalls the cosmic clock and prods our personal feelings about the passage of hours or decades, as it were. None of us has to try to grow older. It happens naturally, and usually, all of the things that come with an age are included in the package, no matter what we do to invite or combat those realities.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 18). Nature is the story of this world, and you are nature, too. Your experiences in the biosphere will teach you profound lessons of being and will open pathways of spiritual levity. You’ll be responsible for the progress of a group because of the care you give this endeavor. It all develops beautifully. Love and travel fill your summer. Aries and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 2, 14, 41 and 20.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Now you’re thinking about that thing you wanted and didn’t get. In retrospect, you didn’t want it that bad. It’s a good thing your efforts led you to this place, with these things that matter to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The human brain loves a routine and is driven to build one with or without our involvement. You want a routine you’ve consciously constructed, so you’ll get intentional with the cause.