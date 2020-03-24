Horoscopes: March 24

Bring your big ideas, your fresh notions of who you might be, your declarations of intention, your battle cries, your audacious plans, your spring seeds eager for hope’s rain. The moon is new, and so are you. The sun and moon alignment promises a boost of beginner’s luck to all you launch.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 24). The cosmic birthday gift: You’ll take a risk, and suddenly things will just fall into place, which is how you’ll know you’re on the right track. The more you share with others, the better you’ll know yourself. Refuse the tendency to isolate. You’re excellent company, but your best interests are severed when you join others. Gemini and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 18, 4, 44 and 28.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The life that used to seem so clear to you is nowhere to be seen. You were younger when you played it on the projector of your mind. Now your ideas about the future wisely include great margins of inconceivability.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As you continue to make efforts instead of excuses, you set yourself apart from the weaker contestants. The competition gets more intense, and so do you. Your fan base grows.