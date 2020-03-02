Horoscopes: March 2

Most people do not decide what they want and then go get it. They decide what they want, and then life derails and detours, presenting different sorts of options than were even possible or known back when they embarked on the journey. Today features the sort of fate twist that is best not to resist. Relax, and trust the ride.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (March 2). There's boldness in this solar journey. What starts as a soft statement will attract the mental steel and concrete it needs to become a structure of your life. This is about identity. You will declare yourself in a new way such as "artist," "athlete" or "financial wizard" and become the person of your declaration. Scorpio and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 22, 21, 18 and 4.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is very little that you really have to do. What's before you is all optional. It's good to remember that every once in a while. And when you talk about your life, phrase it as what you "get" to do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Many valuable discoveries have been made by chance by people seeking something else entirely. Then again, chance favors the seekers. Ask any of them, or just ask yourself today, as you're definitely in the category.