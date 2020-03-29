Horoscopes: March 29

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don’t have to compromise who you are to fit the situation. However, being a little flexible and strategic won’t hurt. Which side of who you are is the best fit to support what’s going on?

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Each person you meet will be limited in some way, and perhaps it’s a way that you can fill in. Problems are just chances to connect with people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). One of the many reasons you’re a good leader is that you don’t require people to be a certain way in order to earn your respect. You respect them how they are and hope for the best, and it usually turns in your favor.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It takes maturity to manage your emotions. You won’t express every feeling that comes through you, though you’ll be aware of what’s happening as you tend to an internal process.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Of course you’re different around different people. Only someone who is a closed circuit, perhaps out of self-absorption or obliviousness, would be the same around every single person he or she meets.