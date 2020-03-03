Horoscopes: March 3

Venus and Saturn square off to give relationships a tinge of interesting tension. Questions arise, such as “What are you willing to do for your heart’s desire?” Matters of worthiness come up, too. “How hard should you have to work for your reward?” And, “Is it even possible to appreciate what you didn’t work for?”

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 3). You get newer instead of older this year, as the solar return has a rejuvenating effect. You’ll learn the nuances of an area and become such an expert you can no longer see the world the same way. There are thrilling social wins, and you’ll keep excellent company all year, surrounded by interesting and loving people. Capricorn and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 4, 44, 31 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You learn the true nature of a person when you travel together, especially on a road trip. But if you don’t have time for all of that, the other shortcut to learning the nature of a person is to move furniture together.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Loved ones will bring you stress, but it’s the best kind of stress, the kind that challenges your heart and hones your most useful virtues — tolerance and compassion.