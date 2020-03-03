Horoscopes: March 5

The sun is a constant reminder of the power of visibility. A thing doesn't necessarily have to be close, accessible or remotely under your control to be front of mind. Try to focus on things you can manage and control. Let the sun do its thing and instead focus on what you can touch and arrange in hopes of a better tomorrow.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The difference between assessing where you're at (which is very helpful) and judging yourself (which is a teardown of your spirit) will be most detectable in the way the you-to-you interaction feels.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Appearances matter and will make a bigger than usual difference in the outcome of the day's events. You will arrange everything in a way to bring yourself respect, not attention.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). That moment when you realize you're not telling your story to the right audience is a decision point. Do you double down on the moment and keep talking? Do you change the story? Do you bail? Fate hangs in the balance.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Not only is no one perfect, no one needs to be or should be. Perfection completes itself and is, therefore, a closed system that cannot thrive. Enjoy flaws. Flaws are life.