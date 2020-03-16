Horoscopes: March 16

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Someone who tries to sell everyone will try to sell you. Someone who flirts with everyone will flirt with you. Someone who fools everyone... well, fooling you, not so much.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe there’s a time for everything but not necessarily a (set ital) convenient (end ital) time, or one that’s under your control. If you needed an argument for doing instead of waiting, let this be the one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While they relax, you decide. While they rest, you push forward. While they sleep, you work. Eventually you’ll have to close your eyes, but right now is all about progress.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re not trying to put forward an image other than that which you are, and yet you cannot control what people want to see in you. Your life gets easier once you get savvy about their projections.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are choices to be made about how open or closed you should leave your heart. True, you usually make these decisions unthinkingly, but now is the time to think deeply on the subject.