Horoscopes: March 11

As the moon picks a fight with everything it crosses, negativity gets a spotlight. Negativity sees from a perspective of what won’t work instead of what might. That’s neither wrong nor right; it’s just a style, and one that can keep you safe and on track. When negativity doesn’t help, which is a lot of the time, simply adopt a different style.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 11). You have the means to raise up appearances, though you’re fully aware that people are not cool because of what they look like on the outside. It’s that special attention you give people, your genuine acknowledgement of their being and your unique way of serving the needs of the moment that give you a super-cool aura. Leo and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 43, 1, 22 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). One thing you often provide without even thinking about it is reassurance. It’s in the way you calmly respond — a head nod, an encouraging word — as though you believe in the other person’s ultimate capability.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The sort of plans you’ll be making today will only work out if they have a date attached to them. Sixty days is a magic number. Figure out what you might be able to do in that amount of time, and declare that as the aim.