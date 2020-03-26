Horoscopes: March 26
0 comments

Horoscopes: March 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

If you find yourself caught in a loop of thought with questionable productive potential, you certainly won’t be alone. Blame the snarky journey of this stubborn Taurus moon and know that what’s needed right now isn’t to investigate or get to the bottom of anything. What’s needed is to interrupt the pattern so you can exit the spiral.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 26). Throughout your solar year, the problem will be people and the solution will also be people. Your skill grows, and you’ll interact in ways that amaze you. You’ll learn the quirks and patterns of admired ones. What you’ve learned the hard way in your life, you’ll be able to teach the easy way, which will be quite lucrative for you. Leo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 2, 7 and 13.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Those who only do what they want to do are limited indeed. Most of the good stuff comes from doing what’s right, helpful, challenging, interesting, gutsy... Your wise instinct to push yourself will kick in.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Knowing what someone values is like having the keys to their kingdom. You can speak their language, please and delight them. You can anger them. You can influence them. Good relationships involve good intel.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Humans crave certainty. Where none is available, fake certainty will do. So go with confidence or fake confidence. Humility may be a prerequisite for success, but if you lead with it, no one will follow you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What does obedience mean to you? What will you obey willingly, begrudgingly or automatically? Figure out your own rules because they will guide the day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though everyone has access to higher intuition, many don’t know how to use it. This is why you’ll be watching out for yourself, loved ones, colleagues and everyone around you, even total strangers.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Somewhere in the world, a person thinks about you with love and beautiful intentions. In a related story, you’ll fall into a good mood with no obvious reasons for why you’re there.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A relationship keeps popping to mind. You’ll see moments, wonder about how things might have worked if you’d have done it differently, and get golden insights and ideas for going forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You hear the song and then miss someone who doesn’t even exist. That’s the power of art, of music and of your own capacity to connect with it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sometimes you can reverse-engineer a thing that’s working well to duplicate the success. Sometimes you can’t. Go ahead and try anyway because the alternative is to start from ground zero.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Emotional complexities vex others but not you. You accepted long ago that not every problem is meant to be solved. This is what allows you to relax and learn as you go.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are many potential realities out there for you, and you don’t have to dive too deeply into any of them to figure out whether or not they are for you. Today, it’s like you’re in the dressing room of life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Suspicion is among the most fun emotions you’ll feel today. There won’t be much more satisfying than finding out that your suspicions were absolutely correct.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: March 23
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 23

The warrior energy is strong with the Aries new moon around the bend. It’s an ideal time to explore the link between anger, fear and control. …

Horoscopes: March 25
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 25

There are people you would like to think like and be like, perhaps because you imagine there’s a better life available in knowing what they kn…

Horoscopes: March 24
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 24

Bring your big ideas, your fresh notions of who you might be, your declarations of intention, your battle cries, your audacious plans, your sp…

Horoscopes: March 21
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 21

As Saturn slips into Aquarius, you may have a greater social awareness. Notice there are people who can’t understand you no matter what you do…

Horoscopes: March 20
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 20

Rituals are powerful; however, they’re not usually inherently so. What gives them power is our commitment to them, which just might deepen wit…

Horoscopes: March 22
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 22

Some people don’t ask for what they need because they believe it puts them in a vulnerable position. It does! Vulnerability is the whole point…

Horoscopes: March 19
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 19

‘Equinox” references the sun coming over the equator and the equality of hours in the day and night. These cosmic conditions are perfect for g…

Horoscopes: March 18
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 18

The Capricorn moon influence recalls the cosmic clock and prods our personal feelings about the passage of hours or decades, as it were. None …

Horoscopes: March 16
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 16

The aliens peeking into earthly goings-on will believe that dogs and children rule the cities, as so many people seem to be led out of their h…

Horoscopes: March 17
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 17

The luck of this St. Patrick’s Day is governed by an Earth-sign lunar trine of the moon and Venus. There’s a commercial implication. It’s an e…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News