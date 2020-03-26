Horoscopes: March 26

If you find yourself caught in a loop of thought with questionable productive potential, you certainly won’t be alone. Blame the snarky journey of this stubborn Taurus moon and know that what’s needed right now isn’t to investigate or get to the bottom of anything. What’s needed is to interrupt the pattern so you can exit the spiral.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 26). Throughout your solar year, the problem will be people and the solution will also be people. Your skill grows, and you’ll interact in ways that amaze you. You’ll learn the quirks and patterns of admired ones. What you’ve learned the hard way in your life, you’ll be able to teach the easy way, which will be quite lucrative for you. Leo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 2, 7 and 13.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Those who only do what they want to do are limited indeed. Most of the good stuff comes from doing what’s right, helpful, challenging, interesting, gutsy... Your wise instinct to push yourself will kick in.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Knowing what someone values is like having the keys to their kingdom. You can speak their language, please and delight them. You can anger them. You can influence them. Good relationships involve good intel.