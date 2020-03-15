Horoscopes: March 15

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You could use help from a mentor. You’ll be in the lucky position to choose the best one for you based on the accurate evidence presented today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Competitive, territorial urges burble in your being. Maybe you don’t love the way this feels, but on the bright side, it’s a sign that you have something to protect and preserve.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll be sensitive to the subtleties of bonding. You know what emotional and spiritual connection feels like and can tell when it’s strong and when it’s broken.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s time to add a few new heroes to your pantheon. It will benefit you to study people who are just one or two rungs above you on the ladder you would like to climb.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You dare to move forward with a good plan, but you’re just not sure the plans on the table meet your standards. That’s OK. It will be fun to go back to the drawing board.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). This is no time for philosophy. This is a time for logistics. Talk through details with discerning people who know the territory and can help you in a practical way.