Horoscopes: March 22

Some people don’t ask for what they need because they believe it puts them in a vulnerable position. It does! Vulnerability is the whole point. We cannot connect without it. The annual meeting of Mars and Pluto will point to our deeper problems, and also to the people who can help us with them — if we are bold enough to be vulnerable and ask.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 22). Everyone sees how hard you work and how honest you are. You’ll earn respect, support and an excellent ranking in the hierarchy of a group that complements you on many levels. This thriving period is also good for your domestic relationships and environment. There’s a sense of security that prevails this year. Cancer and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 3, 33, 18 and 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The range of potential outcomes is wide, so there’s plenty to be uncertain about — unnerving to some, not to you, not today. You are inspired by the wide-open future.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Though you don’t need the admiration of others to feel good about yourself, you’ll notice today that accepting a compliment or two also doesn’t hurt.