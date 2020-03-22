Horoscopes: March 22
Horoscopes: March 22

Holiday Mathis

Some people don’t ask for what they need because they believe it puts them in a vulnerable position. It does! Vulnerability is the whole point. We cannot connect without it. The annual meeting of Mars and Pluto will point to our deeper problems, and also to the people who can help us with them — if we are bold enough to be vulnerable and ask.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 22). Everyone sees how hard you work and how honest you are. You’ll earn respect, support and an excellent ranking in the hierarchy of a group that complements you on many levels. This thriving period is also good for your domestic relationships and environment. There’s a sense of security that prevails this year. Cancer and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 3, 33, 18 and 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The range of potential outcomes is wide, so there’s plenty to be uncertain about — unnerving to some, not to you, not today. You are inspired by the wide-open future.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Though you don’t need the admiration of others to feel good about yourself, you’ll notice today that accepting a compliment or two also doesn’t hurt.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re a bright, colorful sail today — not a motor but the cloth of potential. You need the heavenly currents to fill and move you forward. A gust would be nice, though a zephyr will do today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). An idea has already come to you in passive forms, in pokes and suggestions and nudges. Now it comes as an intruder, a neon sign, an entity that refuses forgetfulness and will wait no longer.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Beware the smile that spreads the mouth and never reaches the eyes. It isn’t born from a smiling feeling. The best smiles start in the eyes and spread to the mouth.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Is the past ever quite over with? Everything you do today will build on it. Even the parts that have long been forgotten or shunned or rewritten are part of this ground.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re making the Herculean effort. You’ve got an amazing network to tap into. Everyone you know could be a co-conspirator if you wanted them to be. If you want help, then let people know.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you see people doing what you think you should be doing, it stirs up an emotional brew that would be toxic to stew in. Move quickly on to how you can make these things happen for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Being interested and curious puts you in the optimal state to forge connections. Being extremely attracted puts you in a suboptimal state, as it amps up the nervous system and skewers judgment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Impulsivity will figure into your learning curve today. Sometimes even you don’t understand why you do a thing, but there is a reason. If you want to change, you can find reasons for different behaviors, too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If the critics show up, that will make a difference, not because they like your work or not, but because they legitimize and publicize it, making a stir. A stir is just what’s needed.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Consider whether you’re on the team that’s best for you or if this is even the right game. To win by any rules other than the ones that fit your own values can be only a hollow victory.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

