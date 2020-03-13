Horoscopes: March 13

In Scotland, you won’t find gate 13 in an airport. And around the world, there are many tall buildings that have skipped the 13th floor by naming it the 14th floor, or more conspicuously “12B.” This Friday the 13th will turn that bad luck rep inside out, as the moon angles the Neptune most auspiciously and follows up with a lucky flirt to the sun.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (MARCH 13). Key into your own life and times as though you were a journalist writing a story about it. There’s something in “witnessing” your own life from that point of view that will liberate you to make this year an adventure slightly beyond what you were used to. Young people emulate you, and older people need you. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 22, 48, 10 and 5.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A strange communication is happening between your mind and your heart, and it has the effect of placing the one you love at the center of all of your activities whether or not said activities have anything to do with that person.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As for the one standing on a mountain of achievement, or declaring a nuanced personal philosophy, or delving geekishly into a niche... when do they find the time? Time isn’t found; it’s used. And you’ll use it well today, too.