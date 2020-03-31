Horoscopes: March 31

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The difference between a genuine smile and a forced or insincere one is registered, at least on a subconscious level, by most humans. Real smiles send real joy. This will be your contribution to an improved world today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To do your best work, you must concentrate. To concentrate, you must be free of worry. To be free of worry, you must get resolution. You will do your best work once you’ve resolved the issue on your mind.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The child climbing the monkey bars on the playground is not thinking about tests of balance or growing motor skills. It just seems like a fun thing to do. Similarly, whatever you think might be fun now will also be a chance for unexpected growth.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you can whip up some joy for yourself and live inside that, you’ll have accomplished the mission of your spirit. Just be careful not to confuse joy with pleasure, its brother from another mother.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Life is full of surprises and today brings one of your favorite kinds — the kind where you surprise yourself. You’re deeper, stronger, more talented and more interesting than even you knew.