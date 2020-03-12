Horoscopes: March 12

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Peril in the fight; glory in the triumph. The opposite is also true. If getting there weren’t a little hard, then it wouldn’t be fun. So don’t worry if things get a little hard. It’s all part of the plot.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may not be sure what to believe about a situation yet, but you’re quite willing to look at it straight on, in the best light available, unblinkingly. Do this long enough and an impression will be made.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While it’s kind to lend a hand, be judicious. You don’t want to rob anyone of the chance to learn skills, solve problems and have the pride of solo-completion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re sensitive to the buzz and whir of the world around you. It may seem counterintuitive, but it’s the absence of color and light that will be the most stimulating. Blank spaces invigorate your most creative instincts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have ideas but you don’t know how to make them fly in the current circumstances. You imagine one way and then another, but each has its drawbacks. Until you see the light, the best move is no move.