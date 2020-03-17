Horoscopes: March 17

The luck of this St. Patrick’s Day is governed by an Earth-sign lunar trine of the moon and Venus. There’s a commercial implication. It’s an excellent day for business, closing deals, shopping and sensing excellent investment opportunity. Take stock of resources, and give thanks for the fortunes with which the fates have already favored you.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 17). This solar journey represents a beautiful collusion of interests. Even when you’re serving your own needs, you’ll happen to grace the lives of others like it’s your mission. Special relationships will lift and soar your spirits and aims. You’ll build on a good idea and later cash in on it. August travel will be especially dreamy. Virgo and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 7, 48, 18 and 50.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re a realist, an excellent quality, though it’s not always the easiest for you, as it has you doubting yourself more than the next person. If you must doubt yourself, follow up by arguing for yourself in a big way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Inappropriateness creates impact, but the wrong kind. Saving the day is impactful but hard to follow up. Brainstorm about how you might make the kind of difference that favors your aims.