Horoscopes: March 1

The Gemini moon brings the sprinkles and cherries to the ice cream social of life. The twin lunar beams will give casual encounters that little something extra to make the connections sweeter. The sense of friendly ease tossed over the next three days allows for moments of magic and delight.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 1). Applying your talents for the betterment of your family, friends and community will be at the forefront in your goals. With a concentrated and practiced regiment, progress becomes apparent. You’ll love where discipline takes you, but build plenty of rewards, breaks and leisure into your life to avoid burnout. Cancer and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 2, 22, 10 and 13.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). The lesson of fizzy soda, sparklers and flash pots? Excitement and brevity go together like Siamese twins. Yes, they can be separated, but usually not without great risk of terrible consequences.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The pen is in your hand, and the page is open. You have everything you need to write the story of your life. Please don’t take the page numbers literally. This one can go out of order — if you dare.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The friendly, sweet and giving person is going to help you, and so will the curmudgeon and the negative Nellie and all the others. State what you need and help will come.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you’re new, it seems like all the people understand a thing that you don’t. The funny thing is that no one on the inside understands any more than you do.
You have free articles remaining.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You would have told the other person so many different things if you weren’t in the position you’re in. But positioning is everything. You’ll hold something back out of compassion. Be proud you have it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). “I’m not giving in to security under pressure/ I’m not missing out on the promise of adventure/ I’m not giving up on implausible dreams/ Experience to extremes.” — Neil Peart, Virgo
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll do just about anything just to see your loved one’s smile, though there are plenty of undoable things, too, and there’s the consideration that some smile-producing things are also just not that healthy or sustainable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The work scene will be highly competitive, but you’re a contender. As long as you show up having done your homework, you will win. The best wins are group wins, so involve as many as you can.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There is no saving anyone right now. You can help, and you can love, but saving is a thing that each person must do individually, at least for today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You are now ready to wake up to something hidden in your psyche that you’ve long ignored. Relationships bring both joy and sorrow, but you benefit so much from them that you’re even happy for the sorrow.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are playing a sporting game that has nothing to do with sports at all, and the ball is in your court. Don’t overthink it. Know where you want it to go, and keep your eye trained on the destination.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You want a clear instruction for the current problem, but if the universe were really to thunder from the clouds saying, “Do this!” you’d rebel and tell it to stop bossing you around. So try to read and heed the signs.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.