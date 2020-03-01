Horoscopes: March 1

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you’re new, it seems like all the people understand a thing that you don’t. The funny thing is that no one on the inside understands any more than you do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You would have told the other person so many different things if you weren’t in the position you’re in. But positioning is everything. You’ll hold something back out of compassion. Be proud you have it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). “I’m not giving in to security under pressure/ I’m not missing out on the promise of adventure/ I’m not giving up on implausible dreams/ Experience to extremes.” — Neil Peart, Virgo

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll do just about anything just to see your loved one’s smile, though there are plenty of undoable things, too, and there’s the consideration that some smile-producing things are also just not that healthy or sustainable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The work scene will be highly competitive, but you’re a contender. As long as you show up having done your homework, you will win. The best wins are group wins, so involve as many as you can.