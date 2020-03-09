Horoscopes: March 9

According to the Dunning-Kruger effect, the worst performers often overestimate their performance, and the top performers err toward underestimation. This can cause a backward hierarchy indeed. The Virgo supermoon shines an oversized light on self-assessment, and the wisest among us will have the humility to ask for an outside opinion.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 9). Listen to your curiosity, especially when it pulls you in unconventional directions. It’s those offbeat interests that will be luckiest and most lucrative! You’ll be promoted or assigned a stellar job in May, and you’ll do it like no one else can. Your heart will overflow with the fun you have in June, which leads to plans and alliances. Virgo and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 20, 15, 13 and 33.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What’s boring will become interesting when you rewind time to understand the history or when you zoom in closer to understand the intricacies and inner workings.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In any given moment, there are a number of things you can do other than try to regulate your psychological experience of it. The sooner you can get into action (and thereby out of thinking) the better you’ll be.