Horoscopes: March 23

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll be a leader. Your ability to navigate the territory will be envied by those who don’t have nearly the same confidence level in a place as you do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Empathy is at the heart of all you do today, and behind the things you don’t do. You’ll ignore the mistakes of others and overlook their shortcomings in order to praise strengths.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re looking forward to something pleasant but trying not to set your expectation too high, as that would surely diminish the moment when it arrives. Happiness is mastering the art of expectation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Anyone who has told a lie (in other words, just about everyone who speaks a language) knows something about the subtle differences between lies and truths. You’ll get a lesson in this today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Someone will be intent on impressing you. Unfortunately for them, you are not easily impressed, and your reserve will only make this person try harder.