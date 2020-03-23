Horoscopes: March 23
Horoscopes: March 23

Holiday Mathis

The warrior energy is strong with the Aries new moon around the bend. It’s an ideal time to explore the link between anger, fear and control. First comes fear in an imperceptible flash, or an underlying and unconscious tapestry. Anger comes second, making us feel we’re doing something about it. Is that something really helpful?

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 23). The buck in the woods grows a crown of antlers, but that alone doesn’t make make him king. The endowment is merely a chance to fight for the right to rule. You’ve such an attribute — an impressive talent that will be put to the test to prove it’s more than an adornment. You’ll use your gifts to claim territory and lead your life. Libra and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 40, 50, 18 and 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The muses will favor you with practical solutions. You’ll be inspired, not to paint a picture or sing a song but to find the most elegant solution to an everyday problem.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Knowing what’s going to happen doesn’t make the future conceivable. Life can be explained, considered, talked about until faces go blue, but it’s only lived one way, and that is through the experience.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When you love your own camaraderie, you’re never at a loss for good company. People will want to be near you today, which fortunately shouldn’t interfere with cherished solo time.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll be a leader. Your ability to navigate the territory will be envied by those who don’t have nearly the same confidence level in a place as you do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Empathy is at the heart of all you do today, and behind the things you don’t do. You’ll ignore the mistakes of others and overlook their shortcomings in order to praise strengths.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re looking forward to something pleasant but trying not to set your expectation too high, as that would surely diminish the moment when it arrives. Happiness is mastering the art of expectation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Anyone who has told a lie (in other words, just about everyone who speaks a language) knows something about the subtle differences between lies and truths. You’ll get a lesson in this today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Someone will be intent on impressing you. Unfortunately for them, you are not easily impressed, and your reserve will only make this person try harder.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You might be able to put on your old clothes. Even so, when you do, you’re somehow not wearing them. Same goes for your old obsessions. You can go back, but when you get there, you’re never there.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The thing you are trying to do will continue to be a pain, but you shouldn’t let that stop you from doing it anyway. This is important, or you wouldn’t be so frustrated. Keep going at it from different angles.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You really don’t feel compelled to run your ideas by other people for approval, but you should anyway. It’s not because you’ll change your mind but because you’ll learn from your presentation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There’s an endeavor that you’d do even if you weren’t paid. You’d wake up early or stay up late to do it. If it were suddenly made illegal tomorrow, you’d risk it in secret. That’s what you should spend the bulk of your time on.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

