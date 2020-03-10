Horoscopes: March 10

So much psychological pain is artificially amplified by internal processes that add fuel to the fire. There are many reasons why we make things more dramatic and suffer needlessly in the process, but the reasons aren’t all that important. Why delve when you can just drop it? The Mercury retrograde is over. No more rumination!

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 10). This solar return is a poke that shifts your posture. You’ll react by holding your head up a little higher, putting more intention and grace into your moves, treating and regarding yourself in a way that tells the world how you are. A significant personal win comes in June, and July brings fortuitous alliances. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 44, 48, and 15.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The day will be molded by one of two types of discomfort, the discomfort of doing a thing, and the discomfort of not doing a thing. Choose the first type because the discomfort will be brief and lighter than expected.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Rainmakers exist, i.e., people with enough knowledge, experience and just plain luck to open the sky and let the results pour down. They usually charge a lot of money. It’s a good thing rainmaking can also be learned.