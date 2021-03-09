Horoscopes: March 9

With the moon, Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn all rolling forward through Aquarius, seize the powerful opportunity to do some good. To be “chill” and spontaneous is to leave too much to chance. It will be easier to act from the heart to connect and protect people after you’ve found out, worked out and fleshed out your purpose.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 9). In the manner of opening a high window and making it rain with what you believe to be dollar bill equivalents, every day you’ll give several small gifts. But these are not dollars; they are seeds, and they are worth more than you can imagine. You’ll understand more fully in late August when you witness what took root and taste the fruit. Leo and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 4, 38, 7 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone has strengths and weaknesses. You’ll be better off ignoring what you’re bad at while you maximize your gifts. Put enough time into building your talent and your weaknesses become a moot point.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll find the proclamations of internet posts quite suspect. People put forth the face they want the world to see. The only way to know the inside of a person or relationship is to experience the inside of one’s own being and life.