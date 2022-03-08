 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: March 8

Holiday Mathis

The moon strikes a harmonious trine three times today, with Pluto, Mars and, finally, Venus. Our quest to put something lovely in the world will be rewarded, especially when we don’t try to make it perfect. Instead, strive for challenging goals and expect to make mistakes. You won’t be alone. Humans connect in frailty, not flawlessness.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re not where you want to be. It’s neither cause for alarm nor punishment. Rather, it’s an opportunity for compassion and trying again. Ultimately, you’ll follow your curiosity to financial gain.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You may feel like you’ve done your best and you’ve done your worst, and you don’t know the difference. This is evidence of your total immersion in the action of the moment. Trust that and leave judgment for another day.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). We want to change, we change. We don’t want to change, we change. Instead of resisting the very nature of this lifetime, you’ll put your energy into guiding the spirit of change in your preferred direction.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Small wonders can be as impactful as big ones. Today’s mini marvel will be a sweetness to behold, but even better is the fact that you’re able to see it. It takes a well-tuned eye and an open heart to pick up on things like this.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may pretend to be imparting secret information because it makes what you say seem more important. Everybody likes to think they’re in on something exclusive, even if it happens to be, ahem, public knowledge.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll act for the intrinsic reward of taking action, then something interesting will happen. The rewards will just keep coming, and at such a volume, you’ll have to create a system for organizing them.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your inventiveness and intelligence will be admired, though perhaps not in ways you’ll be made aware of. In any regard, you can assume you’re being well-received and proceed with confidence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Though generally satisfied, there’s one area of life you want to improve. You’ll get the breakthrough that makes your next moves obvious, easy and affordable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You think you want a relationship for one reason, and it will turn out to serve other unanticipated purposes or solve different problems than you knew you had.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Though you have become competent in a skillset, you feel you’re just at the beginning of what you can do. In this you are correct. You’ll soon meet the person to help you get to the next level.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A good system is one you can work well. A stellar system should work well without you. You’ll prove your leadership prowess by setting things up to go right when you’re away.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You may be working hard but that doesn’t mean you’re challenged in the ways that matter to you. Consider taking on even more or perhaps different tasks. An interesting opportunity awaits.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 8). Among your gifts this year is a certain directness. With a sharp focus, you’ll home in on what you need and figure out quickly who’s a good fit for projects and plans. And though you get right to the point, you do it with humor and charm, attracting the sort of people who make work a joy and leisure memorable. Cancer and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 2, 22, 4 and 18.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Pisces natives are famous for knowing their career paths early in life. Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D quit school at the age of 14 with tattoo dreams. It takes incredible confidence to create art that people will wear permanently! With Mercury and aesthetic Venus in the progressive sign of Aquarius, Von D is inclined to fearlessly expresses her imagination.

