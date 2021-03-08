Horoscopes: March 8

Creating a remarkable life takes grit because it requires doing quite a lot of what you don’t feel like doing at all. Most of life’s awesome experiences don’t come with the package of being born. They have to be personally built. “Feeling like it” is a luxury. As the Capricorn moon likes to remind, in word and deed, motion is the bulk of emotion.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 8). You’re freer and more emotionally independent than ever. People feel comfortable around you because they sense that you’re not basing your plan or mood on anything they do. You’ll get followers and fans, clients and customers. You’ll know the right investment when you see it and get handsome dividends in July. Virgo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 14, 3, 39 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Uncertainties and risks are inevitable parts of life. You’re not one to tempt fate, nor would you run and hide instead of seizing the chance at an experience of the sort of wholesome pleasures that make your heart so vibrantly alive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Memory is subjective and unreliable. Even people raised in the same house can have vastly different memories of what happened within those walls. Today will bring up the need to account for variances of recollection.