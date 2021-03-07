Horoscopes: March 7

Expectations are often met, which is why we have them in the first place. The Capricorn moon would like to point out that they are also often not met. Watch out for negative expectations based in fear of hurt or loss. Hidden in the subconscious dark, those expectations are dangerously powerful. Illuminated, they might be downright silly.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 7). Love will nudge its way into your heart and start growing like crazy, expanding you to accept and give abundant joy. Your charm comes so naturally that you’ll have to make a concerted effort to wield it with mercy and strategy. You’ll focus on gaining position within a group, and this will bring you the power and money you need to advance your project. Libra and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 19, 4, 33, 40 and 8.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There’s a way of saying no without disappointing anyone. Figure out what you’re willing to do and then emphasize that point as you get out of what you’re not willing to do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are beloved. Now the question is if you felt that. Can you feel it now? What would it take for you to be able to tap into that flow of being loved at any moment, or better yet, in all of them?