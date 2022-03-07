Horoscopes: March 7

Yesterday, Venus and Mars switched signs to connect in Aquarius, followed by a lunar shift. The omen sets the stage for novel interests and the rumbling of different appetites. It’s just enough change to make things interesting. Stay confident. Affirm your ability to handle things. Take it on like a game. It’s supposed to be fun.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your brain lights up with all you learn today. If you happen to make mistakes along the way, consider yourself lucky. It’s a sign that you’re taking chances, living boldly and trying new things.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). More regulations and requirements mean fewer possible answers to the problem. When you’re stuck for the solution, take away some of the limits. What will ultimately work may be something outside your current set of rules.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). In your imagination, you should be able to do anything, even fly. Will you let yourself? Don’t clip your own wings. Allow yourself the pleasure of visualizing what you desire.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll think the best of people, and they’ll exceed your expectations. And when you’re wrong, this is a kinder way to be wrong. Later, you’ll be proud of how you treated people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When it comes to your favorite thing, your enjoyment is multidimensional. The more you know about the inner workings, the more you appreciate it. As your comprehension grows, so does your pleasure.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People stir your curiosity. Because you seem open, they’ll tell you their stories unbidden. Has life brought you both to this place for a reason? You’ll certainly feel enriched by the intersection.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your life is rife with lucky misunderstandings, fortuitous mistakes and enjoyable inconveniences. No event is “good” or “bad.” All events are merely “happening.”

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The treasure map in your hand doesn’t technically make you richer, even if you happen to be standing right where “X” marks the spot. You’ll get richer after you get your hands dirty with the dig.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There are many options you haven’t tried that you really don’t have to try to know they are not for you. When you think about your options, you push all of your senses into them, including your common sense.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Can you get a trial run before you commit? It will be easier to change your mind in the early stages of an idea, and extremely complicated to do so once you’ve signed on the line.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Keep track of interesting things that occur throughout the day so you can remember to bring them up later in social discourse. You’ll find that the more amusements you take note of, the more will come into view.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Wisdom does not always seem practical in the moment. Today’s insights won’t make sense until after you’ve gotten some distance on the situation. Do something else for a while. Things will be different upon your return.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 7). You’ll do what you set out to do — remarkable considering your ambitious goals. Since you’ll be flying high, it’s important to check yourself; surround yourself with those strong enough to provide honest, quality feedback. You’ll benefit from a sale at the end of the spring. A new chapter begins with an alliance. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 45, 2, 15, 30 and 16.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: You know Jenna Fischer as the darling of “The Office” but did you also know she produced 23 episodes of the mega-hit series? In this way and more, Fischer embodies the versatility Pisces are famous for. Mercury, Venus and Jupiter in Aquarius speak to her charitable nature. Fischer shines on her avid support of animal rescue missions, for which she lends both hands-on help and fundraising support.

